F1 calls off Turkish GP in June, Austria gets another race

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco takes a curve followed by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) AP

The Turkish Grand Prix scheduled for next month was called off Friday because of coronavirus travel restrictions and will be replaced by a second Formula One race in Austria.

Travel restrictions in several countries where teams are based forced F1 organizers to take the June 13 race out of Istanbul.

Instead, the French GP will move forward by one week to June 20 and Austria will get a second race — just like it did last year. The Styrian GP on June 27 will be followed by the Austrian GP on July 4, with both races at the Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg.

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks and want to thank the promoters in France and Austria for their speed, flexibility and enthusiasm," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

The Champions League final was also taken out of Istanbul this week and moved to Porto, Portugal.

French GP spectators can use their original tickets or get a refund.

“We understand that this modification has an impact on our fans and our (commercial) partners and we're sorry for that," race director Eric Boullier said.