Highmore scores twice in 3rd, Canucks beat Oilers 4-1

The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) is scored against by Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
EDMONTON, Alberta

Matthew Highmore scored twice in the third period to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Saturday.

Travis Boyd and Bo Horvat also scored and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves. J.T. Miller added two assists.

Adam Larsson scored for the Oilers in their regular-season finale. Mikko Koskinen made 37 saves.

Edmonton will open the playoffs Wednesday at home against Winnipeg.

Connor McDavid had an assist to finish the season with an NHL-leading 105 points.

He missed a prime chance to score in the third period when he picked up a turnover in the neutral zone and sped away for a breakaway. The Oilers captain attempted to put a wrist shot in from the top of the crease, but Demko made a blocker save.

The Canucks have three games left against Calgary.

