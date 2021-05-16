Dowd scores at 4:41 of OT, Capitals beat Bruins in Game 1

CORRECTS THAT GOAL WAS SCORED BY NIC DOWD, INSTEAD OF T.J. OSHIE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) comes in to celebrate with right wing Tom Wilson (43), right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and defenseman Justin Schultz (2) after Nic Dowd's overtime goal on a deflection of a shot by Oshie in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie’s shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, with backup Craig Anderson making 21 saves without allowing an even-strength goal.

Tom Wilson and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and Anthony Mantha, making their playoff debuts, each had an assist.

Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

The Capitals host Game 2 on Monday night before the teams head to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday.

CANUCKS 4, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Highmore scored twice in the third period to help Vancouver beat Edmonton.

Travis Boyd and Bo Horvat also scored and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves. J.T. Miller added two assists.

Adam Larsson scored for the Oilers in their regular-season finale. Edmonton will open the playoffs Wednesday at home against Winnipeg.

Oilers star Connor McDavid had an assist to finish the season with an NHL-leading 105 points.

The Canucks have three games left against Calgary.