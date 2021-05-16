Sports

Ochoa has 1st shutout in RSL’s scoreless draw with Nashville

The Associated Press

SANDY, Utah

David Ochoa made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Real Salt Lake played Nashville to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

All of Ochoa’s saves for Real Salt Lake (2-1-1) came after the 69th minute, including stopping Randall Leal's shot for the second time in the match in the 81st minute.

Nashville (1-0-4) improved its unbeaten streak to five matches to start the season and extended its defensive scoreless streak to 318 minutes after its third straight shutout.

Real Salt Lake did not have a shot on goal.

