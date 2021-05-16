Stroman expected to start for the Mets against Rays

New York Mets (18-15, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (22-19, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.01 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Rays: Josh Fleming (2-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and New York will face off on Sunday.

The Rays are 10-12 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Tyler Glasnow leads them with a mark of 13.3.

The Mets have gone 7-11 away from home. New York's team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with an OBP of .358.

The Rays won the last meeting 12-5. Shane McClanahan earned his first victory and Joey Wendle went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Joey Lucchesi took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .464.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 7-3, .226 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left wrist), Francisco Mejia: (left intercostal).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).