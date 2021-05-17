Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, center, celebrates after scoring her side's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

Barcelona stormed to its first Women’s Champions League title by scoring after just 32 seconds and outclassing Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday.

In a ruthless offensive display, Barcelona's attackers sliced through Chelsea's defense to build a 4-0 first-half lead, beginning with an own-goal less than a minute into the final.

Barça is the first team from Spain to win Europe’s top club competition, which had been dominated recently by seven-time champions Lyon.

Making its first appearance in the final, Chelsea was under pressure immediately and went down 1-0 when a clearance ricocheted off Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz and into the net.

Alexia Putellas scored from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Leupolz was adjudged to have fouled Jenni Hermoso in the box. Seven minutes later, Aitana Bonmati collected a pass from Putellas in front of goal, shot past goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, and the rout was on.

Lieke Martens brilliantly set up the fourth goal, dribbling down the left side and crossing to Caroline Graham Hansen, who blasted it into the net from close range in the 36th minute at an empty Gamla Ullevi stadium.

Chelsea was the first English team to reach the final since 2007, when Arsenal won the competition.

The loss dashed Chelsea’s bid to match Arsenal’s quadruple from 14 years ago. The Blues have won the Women’s Super League title and League Cup this season and are still alive in the women’s FA Cup.

In its only other appearance in the final, Barcelona fell behind early and lost 4-1 to Lyon in 2019.