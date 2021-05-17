Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) puts a shot over Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with Marcus Pettersson (28) defending for the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Islanders won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday.

Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the net as New York beat the Penguins for the first time in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season.

Pageau and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders. Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his playoff debut and New York handed Pittsburgh its 10th playoff loss in the franchise’s past 11 postseason games.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby, Frederick Gaudreau and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, but the East Division champions couldn’t capitalize despite controlling play for most of the first two periods. Jarry finished with 37 saves but had issues with his glove side. All four of New York goals sailed over, around or seemingly through Jarry’s left arm.

WILD 1, KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored at 3:20 of overtime lifted to lift Minnesota past Vegas in Game 1.

After Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo failed to clear the puck, Eriksson Ek was in the slot to send a shot that went off the skate of Golden Knights defender Alec Martinez and past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot made 42 saves. Fleury, the first goalie in NHL history to play in 15 consecutive postseasons, stopped 29 shots.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

LIGHTNING 5, PANTHERS 4

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Brayden Point scored two late goals, breaking a tie with 1:14 left to give defending champion Tampa Bay a 5-4 victory over Florida in Game 1.

Point tied it at 4 with seven minutes to go on a power play, then skated in on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Bobrovsky for the winner.

Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in his first appearance of the season, Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, Owen Tippitt amd Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal against his former team to lead the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

FLAMES 6, CANUCKS 5, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and Calgary Flames bounced back after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period to beat Vancouver.

The Canucks and Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention and face each other twice more to end the regular season — despite several postseason matchups already underway. The overlap is due to the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through Vancouver’s team and halted the Canucks’ schedule for three weeks.

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Josh Leivo, Milan Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk also had goals in regulation for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for his 21st win.

Brock Boeser had two goals and Travis Hamonic, Tyler Graovac, and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver.

