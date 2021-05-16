DeWanna Bonner scores 27 points to help Sun beat Mercury

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Bonner, who played her first nine WNBA seasons with Phoenix, made a 3-pointer with 2:27 left to give Connecticut (2-0) the lead for good at 76-73, sparking a 7-0 run. The Mercury (1-1) cut it to three, but the Sun’s Briann January and Brionna Jones made baskets in the final minute.

Natisha Hiedeman added a career-high 17 points for Connecticut. January had 15 points and Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Diana Taurasi had 19 points for the Mercury. Down 13 in the third quarter, Phoenix took the lead at 68-66 when Taurasi made the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and Brittney Griner had 16 for the Mercury.

LIBERTY 73, FEVER 65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 12 to help New York beat Indiana for the second time to open the season.

On Friday night in Brooklyn, Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with less than a second remaining to give the Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 16 points.