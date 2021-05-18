Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help.

Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.

Both were considered top 100 recruits coming out of high school and both could make an immediate impact — just like the other five transfers Allen has attracted since the end of last season, Indiana's best in decades.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Handy recorded 10 tackles and one sack last season. He is the cousin of star Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle.

“Jaren brings a tremendous amount of talent to our team,” Allen said. “He’s a special young man who is a perfect fit with us and is excited for the opportunity to play with his cousin. Jaren will provide power and explosion on our defensive line.”

Carr arrived at Southern Cal with an impressive resume and big expectations. But a plantar fascia injury derailed his freshman season. His career never really got back on track because of additional injuries and a revolving door of running backs coaches.

He leaves the Trojans after rushing 264 times for 1,319 yards and 12 touchdowns. Carr also caught 57 passes for 421 yards and one TD.

With Indiana, he will be reunited with Deland McCullough, Southern Cal's running backs coach in 2017. McCullough returned to Allen's staff during the offseason after spending three seasons with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Carr will have a chance to compete for playing time left by the departure of starting running back Stevie Scott III.

Other transfers joining Indiana this fall including receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (Florida State), defensive end Ryder Anderson (Mississippi), offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Michigan), defensive tackle Weston Kramer (Northern Illinois) and defensive back Deland McCullough II of Miami (Ohio).

Indiana will open next season Sept. 4 at Iowa.