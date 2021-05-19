Yankees to take on Rangers on the road

New York Yankees (23-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (19-25, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Rangers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 10-11 on their home turf. Texas has hit 54 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Adolis Garcia leads them with 11, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Yankees are 12-10 on the road. New York has hit 56 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 12, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-4. Wandy Peralta recorded his third victory and DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for New York. Mike Foltynewicz registered his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 11 home runs and is batting .295.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 44 hits and has 13 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.74 ERA

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Gleyber Torres: (covid-19), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).