Phillies host Marlins, aim to build on Wheeler’s strong showing

Miami Marlins (18-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-20, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (5-2, 1.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -126, Marlins +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Miami.

The Phillies are 11-11 against NL East teams. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .555 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins have gone 4-6 against division opponents. Miami's team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the lineup with an OBP of .357.

The Phillies won the last meeting 8-3. Archie Bradley secured his first victory and Ronald Torreyes went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Dylan Floro took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs and has 23 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 17 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .277 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Matt Joyce: (calf), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).