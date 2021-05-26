Cubs place Hoerner on injured list with strained hamstring

The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected outfielder Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Iowa prior to Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh.

Hoerner was injured while trying to beat out a bunt in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He is hitting .338 in 21 games.

Ortega had a .250 batting average with four home runs for Iowa in 16 games. The 30-year-old has played in 143 major league games with four teams.

Right-hander Shelby Miller was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Miller was an All-Star in 2015 but his career has since been derailed by injuries.