Sports
Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC take the field
Nashville SC (2-0-4) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-1-3)
Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +119, Nashville SC +223, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC squares off against Nashville SC.
Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season and had 17 assists.
Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 4-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Lisandro Lopez (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured), Machop Malual Chol (injured).
Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Brian Anunga (injured).
