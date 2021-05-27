Sports
DC United visits Inter Miami CF, looks to end 3-game road skid
DC United (2-5-0) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-3-2)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -137, DC United +383, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: DC United hits the road against Inter Miami CF aiming to avoid its fourth consecutive road loss.
Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.
DC United went 5-12-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Nicolas Figal (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Kelvin Leerdam (injured).
DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).
