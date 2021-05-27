Oakland hosts Los Angeles, looks to build on Kaprielian’s solid performance

Los Angeles Angels (22-27, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-22, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -144, Angels +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by James Kaprielian. Kaprielian went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with four strikeouts against Seattle.

The Athletics are 6-10 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, third in the league. Matt Olson leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 10-13 against division opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias earned his third victory and Walsh went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Deolis Guerra took his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 home runs and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (leg), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).