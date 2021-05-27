Atlanta, New York face off with series tied 1-1

New York Knicks (41-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The Knicks won the last matchup 101-92. Derrick Rose scored 26 points to lead New York to the victory and Trae Young scored 30 points in the loss for Atlanta.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Knicks have gone 25-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 23-12 record against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Julius Randle is averaging 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Rose is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 117.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 44.7% shooting.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 104.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 41.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).