Sports

Bills ink long snapper Ferguson to 3-year contract extension

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension on Friday.

The 27-year-old Ferguson has filled the special teams role for the past four seasons, and was entering the final year of his contract. He signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent out of LSU in 2016, and spent that season on the practice squad.

Ferguson is the second-longest tenured player on Buffalo’s roster behind defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is entering his ninth season with the Bills.

  Comments  

Sports

Yankees activate Stanton before game at Detroit

May 29, 2021 5:03 PM

Sports

Rain wipes out Rockies-Pirates; split doubleheader Saturday

May 29, 2021 5:03 PM

Sports

Buffalo rewards AD Alnutt with 5-year contract extension

May 29, 2021 5:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service