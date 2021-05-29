Milwaukee to visit Washington Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (25-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-25, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Milwaukee will meet on Saturday.

The Nationals are 13-12 in home games in 2020. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .254 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .316.

The Brewers have gone 13-11 away from home. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the club with an OBP of .342.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is slugging .524.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with eight home runs and has 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).