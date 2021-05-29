Swiss rider Dupasquier airlifted after Moto3 crash in Italy

Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital after a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Dupasquier was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of the session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

There was no official confirmation on Dupasquier's condition. He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.