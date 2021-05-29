Turnbull, Schoop lead Tigers to 6-1 win over Yankees

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier walks back to the dugout after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Saturday.

Turnbull (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in his past four starts, including a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

“I felt great other than one bad inning,” Turnbull said. “Once I got through that, I was able to get locked in again."

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-2) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

“This was really a grind for me,” Garcia said. “I'm usually a lot more consistent with my pitches, but that wasn't happening today.”

New York has dropped the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of nine. The Yankees hadn’t lost a series at Comerica Park since late August 2014.

“We obviously aren't doing what we need to do offensively,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “We've got hitters in their prime with a track record of success at this level. We just need to make sure we're getting them ready every day.”

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the second but wasted an opportunity for a much bigger inning. They loaded the bases on a single and two walks, and Turnbull fell behind 1-0 to Miguel Andujar. Turnbull missed badly on the next pitch, but Andujar chased it to even the count. On the next pitch, he hit into a run-scoring double play.

“That's a spot where we had a chance to do something big and we didn't take advantage,” Boone said. “After that, we were chasing things the rest of the day.”

Turnbull walked Clint Frazier, but Brett Gardner grounded into an inning-ending force at second.

“That was really impressive, because he was fighting his body mechanics and he lost what he was doing, but he got one big pitch," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “He went from bases loaded and no one out to out of the inning with one run and everyone shaking his hand in the dugout.”

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half, and Willi Castro hit a grounder up the middle. Second baseman Rougned Odor made a sliding stop but threw wildly to first, allowing two runs to score.

Eric Haase's first career triple and Niko Goodrum's sacrifice fly made it 3-1 in the fourth, and Jeimer Candelario's RBI double ended Garcia's day in the fifth. Candelario scored on Miguel Cabrera's sacrifice fly to put the Tigers ahead 5-1, and Schoop followed with a solo homer.

“Winning these two games shows us what we can do when we keep fighting,” Castro said. “Now we can go out and win again tomorrow.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Placed LHP Justin Wilson (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list to make room for Garcia. Wilson allowed Robbie Grossman's game-ending homer in the 10th inning of Detroit's 3-2 win on Friday. ... LHP Zack Britton (elbow) made his first rehab start for Double-A Somerset. He allowed one hit — an infield single — in one inning.

Tigers: Put RHP Jose Urena (forearm) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, and recalled INF Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo.

STREAKING

Candelario's fifth-inning double extended his on-base streak to 25 games — the longest active stretch in the majors.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their three-game series Sunday afternoon, with Tarik Skubal (1-7, 5.23 ERA) pitching for Detroit against Yankees long reliever Michael King (0-1, 2.29) in the rotation spot normally filled by injured Corey Kluber. King went 0-2 with an 8.36 ERA in four starts for New York in 2020.