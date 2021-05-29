Williams breaks tie with 1.6 left, Dream beat Liberty 90-87

Courtney Williams broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give the Atlanta Dream a 90-87 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Williams had 31 points, added 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Dream (4-2) win their four straight.

New York (5-2) had one last chance, but Sabrina Ionescu’s fling off the inbounds was off-target. Michaela Onyenwere had a career-best 29 points for the Liberty.

MERCURY 89, WINGS 85

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brittney Griner had 27 points and 15 rebounds, Kia Nurse hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and Phoenix beat Dallas.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix (3-3). The Mercury played their second game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum. She’s expected to miss about four weeks.

Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 24 points for the Wings (1-4).