Sports

Coke 600 race analysis and results: All of NASCAR is chasing Kyle Larson and Hendrick

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Coca-Cola 600 in Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson celebrates winning the Coca-Cola 600 in Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CONCORD

It was as if the Rick Hendrick knew something others didn’t last weekend in Austin when — asked about a potential win at the Coca-Cola 600 — he smiled at driver Kyle Larson.

“Kyle needs to do it,” Hendrick said.

The No. 5 driver delivered on the prophecy, handing Hendrick Motorsports the organization’s 269th victory to surpass Petty Enterprises in all-time wins in the Cup series. Larson led a race-high 327 laps of 400 and swept all four stages.

HMS teammate Chase Elliott finished in second and Kyle Busch finished third.

The drama of the night centered on the battles between teammates, with all four Hendrick cars finishing in the top-10 at the end of each race stage. Only Busch was there at the end to break up the party. He rated his team a seven on a scale of one to 10, with Larson’s performance being a 10.

“So we’ve got some work to do,” the No. 18 driver said, adding that he feels his Joe Gibbs Racing isn’t “close enough” to where Hendrick Motorsports stands performance-wise. Denny Hamlin was the only other JGR driver to finish in the top 10 (seventh) while none of the typically strong Penske drivers cracked the top 10.

While no other teams could match Hendrick, no other cars could upset Larson, not even his teammates. He resumed the lead after a clean green flag pit stop with just under 50 laps left in the race and was hoping for no caution as he put 10 seconds between the No. 5 car and Elliott in his mirror. Instead of a caution, a checkered flag flew.

“It was a great night, and it’s been a great few weeks really for this team,” Larson said.

Elliott, who led the second-most laps (22), conceded that the best car and driver won.

The victory was Larson’s second on a 1.5-mile track this year after he won at Las Vegas, and he became the first driver this year to surpass 1,000 laps led. Larson led 269 laps of 325 at Atlanta, proving that the team is especially a threat on 1.5-mile tracks, three of which appear in the playoff schedule.

“It was a great night, and it’s been a great few weeks really for this team,” Larson said.

Hendrick Motorsports is riding a wave of momentum after all four Hendrick cars finished in the top four at Dover two weeks ago and defending series champion Elliott secured Hendrick’s record-tying victory last weekend at Circuit of the Americas. The organization nearly posted another 1-2-3-4 finish Sunday with No. 24 driver William Byron finishing fourth and No. 48 driver Alex Bowman finishing in fifth.

Hendrick said he doesn’t think the organization is weak anywhere.

“And I think when the time comes, we’ll be ready,” Hendrick said alluding to the championship race at Phoenix.

But for Sunday night, the owner was focused on winning at home and breaking a record at the track located a few miles from his race shop in Concord in front of semi-full grandstands.

“I wanted to do it at Charlotte,” Hendrick said.

The owner didn’t pick favorites, either, saying that he had no preference for which driver secured the milestone win, but he added that it was special to win the Coca-Cola 600 — a crown jewel event — and break the record in the No. 5 car, the owner’s first car number that the team brought back this year when Larson joined.

Hendrick made two other comments, not in the same breath, but there was an obvious connection about the way the year is trending for the team.

“I think Kyle is going to win a lot of races,” he said.

And later: “Records are meant to be broken.”

Coke 600 race results

Pos.Car No.DriverTime behind
15Kyle Larson--
29Chase Elliott10.051
318Kyle Busch10.228
424William Byron10.509
548Alex Bowman11.547
63Austin Dillon16.467
711Denny Hamlin17.397
817Chris Buescher17.599
98Tyler Reddick18.657
104Kevin Harvick23.509
112Brad Keselowski24.403
1247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.24.638
1312Ryan Blaney28.931
1423Bubba Wallace29.104
1599Daniel Suarez-2
1643Erik Jones-2
1722Joey Logano-2
1821Matt DiBenedetto-2
197Corey LaJoie-2
2034Michael McDowell-2
2141Cole Custer-3
2210Aric Almirola-3
2314Chase Briscoe #-3
2420Christopher Bell-3
2538Anthony Alfredo #-3
2637* Ryan Preece-3
276Ryan Newman-4
2877Justin Haley(i)-5
2919Martin Truex Jr.-9
3053Cody Ware(i)-11
3178BJ McLeod(i)-11
320Quin Houff-11
3315James Davison-12
3451Garrett Smithley(i)-13
3552Josh Bilicki-18
3666* David Starr(i)-31
3742Ross Chastain-41
381Kurt Busch-261
  Comments  

Sports

China thrashes Guam 7-0 to keep WCup dreams alive

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Henry back in Belgium’s coaching staff for Euro 2020

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Clarendon helps Lynx get first win, edge Sun in OT

May 31, 2021 12:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service