Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to 7-3 win over Pirates

Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Monday night.

The Royals have won 10 of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an 11-game losing streak dropped them four games below.

Minor (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

Chad Kuhl (0-2) took the loss in his return from the injured list. He gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.

The Pirates got a run in the first on an RBI groundout by Bryan Reynolds after Adam Frazier led off with a double.

Whit Merrifield opened the bottom half with a double and scored on a two-out single by Salvador Perez.

The Royals added two in the second. Edward Olivares was hit by a pitch and scored on Hunter Dozier’s double. Dozier then scored on a shift-beating single by Kelvin Gutierrez. Kansas City loaded the bases but couldn’t score any more.

The Pirates got within one on a two-out single in the third by Jacob Stallings that scored Kevin Newman.

Mondesi hit a 417-foot drive beyond the bullpen in right field to give the Royals a 5-2 lead in the sixth. It was the second home run of the year for Mondesi, who was playing in his first home game this season.

Reynolds connected on a long home run to straightaway center field for Pittsburgh.

The Royals got two runs in the eighth. Gutierrez’s fielder’s choice drove in Nicky Lopez, and Michael A. Taylor’s double scored Gutierrez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. In seven games, he has gone 6 for 24 (.250) with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs. ... LHP Austin Davis (left elbow sprain) has allowed two hits and one run while striking out 15 batters in a combined 7 1/3 innings of work in six rehab games between Class A Bradenton and Indianapolis. ... INF Colin Moran (left groin strain) and OF Phillip Evans (left hamstring strain) are expected to begin rehab assignments with Indianapolis this week.

Royals: Mondesi was replaced in the bottom of the eighth.

ROSTER MOVE

RHP Nick Mears was optioned to Indianapolis to make room for Kuhl, who had been sidelined with right shoulder discomfort since April 18. In two rehab starts at Triple-A, he gave up two hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA) gets the ball for the finale of the two-game series. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings in his most recent start and has permitted seven earned runs in his last 6 1/3 innings.

Royals RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91) looks to rebound after a tough outing at Tampa Bay. He allowed six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.