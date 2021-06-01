Cease scheduled to start for White Sox at Indians

Chicago White Sox (33-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (29-24, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Indians are 20-12 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 31 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 18-10 in division games. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .421.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. Phil Maton earned his first victory and Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Jimmy Lambert took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 13 home runs and is batting .258.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .506.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).