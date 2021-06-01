Crowe expected to start for the Pirates against Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-26, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 13-13 on their home turf. Kansas City is hitting a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Andrew Benintendi with an average of .294.

The Pirates have gone 10-18 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 37 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with seven, averaging one every 26 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-3. Mike Minor earned his fourth victory and Adalberto Mondesi went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Chad Kuhl registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 21 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 23 extra base hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 2-8, .217 batting average, 6.15 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Josh Staumont: (knee), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (groin).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).