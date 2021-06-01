Miami’s Marte puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays

Miami Marlins (24-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-25, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 10-11 on their home turf. Toronto ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .323.

The Marlins are 12-16 in road games. Miami has slugged .364 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .462 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 26 extra base hits and is batting .297.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits and is batting .254.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .280 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Anthony Kay: (blister), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Adam Duvall: (oblique), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (ankle), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).