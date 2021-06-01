Real Madrid hires Carlo Ancelotti as coach to replace Zidane

Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade.

The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he has coached from 2013 to 2015.

The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract and that a press conference was scheduled Wednesday.

Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time,” Ancelotti said in a statement on Everton's website.

The Italian joined Everton in December 2019.