Poland rests Lewandowski in 1-1 draw with Russia

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, front, attends the international friendly soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) AP

Poland rested Robert Lewandowski for a 1-1 draw with old rival Russia on Tuesday in a warmup for the European Championship.

Poland took the lead in the fourth minute when Przemyslaw Frankowski got in behind the Russian defensive line and laid the ball off for Jakub Swierczok to score his first international goal. Russia hit back in the 21st when Vyacheslav Karavaev sneaked in at the far post to score off Alexander Golovin's cross from deep.

Lewandowski watched with the substitutes after coach Paulo Sousa opted to give him time to recover after a hectic season with Bayern Munich.

Earlier, Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic scored on his 100th appearance for Croatia in a 1-1 draw with Armenia, whose Colombia-born midfielder Wbeymar equalized from outside the box.

Croatia has four wins from 12 games in the last year as it struggles to recapture the form from its run to the 2018 World Cup final.

Two other Euro 2020 teams were held to 1-1 draws at home. Slovakia fielded an experimental lineup for its draw with Bulgaria. First-time qualifier North Macedonia was on course for a win over Slovenia when Eljif Elmas scored off Leeds left back Ezgjan Alioski's cross, but Slovenia leveled deep into added time.