Sports

Verstappen fastest in 1st practice for Azerbaijan GP

The Associated Press

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Baku Formula One city circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, June 4, 2021. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Baku Formula One city circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, June 4, 2021. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Darko Vojinovic AP
BAKU, Azerbaijan

Formula One leader Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice session Friday for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 43.184 seconds in his Red Bull to beat Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by .043 seconds. The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was third, .337 seconds off the pace.

Mercedes didn't challenge for the top positions, with Lewis Hamilton seventh and Valtteri Bottas 10th.

Verstappen heads into the weekend as championship leader for the first time after winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc took pole position in Monaco but couldn't start the race because of car damage. Leclerc has predicted Ferrari would drop back in Azerbaijan because the circuit has a long straight section.

The second practice session is later Friday.

  Comments  

Sports

The Latest: Clay-court experts in action at French Open

June 04, 2021 4:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service