Niko Kavadas hits 2 of Notre Dame’s 4 HRs in win over CMU

Central Michigan's Justin Simpson (10) throws to first during an NCAA tournament college baseball game against Notre Dame, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP) AP

Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame's four home runs and the Irish beat Central Michigan 10-0 on Friday to start the South Bend Regional.

Kavadas hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).

Jared Miller led off the fourth with a triple and then scored on a ground out by Carter Putz. Spencer Myers singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out six and only allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings.

Central Michigan (40-17), the Mid-American Conference regular-season champion, was limited to five singles — two from Mario Camilletti.

The Chippewas also dropped a game to Notre Dame on April 13, giving up eight runs in the first three innings.