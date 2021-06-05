Sports

Niko Kavadas hits 2 of Notre Dame’s 4 HRs in win over CMU

The Associated Press

Central Michigan's Justin Simpson (10) throws to first during an NCAA tournament college baseball game against Notre Dame, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Central Michigan's Justin Simpson (10) throws to first during an NCAA tournament college baseball game against Notre Dame, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP) Michael Caterina AP
SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame's four home runs and the Irish beat Central Michigan 10-0 on Friday to start the South Bend Regional.

Kavadas hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).

Jared Miller led off the fourth with a triple and then scored on a ground out by Carter Putz. Spencer Myers singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out six and only allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings.

Central Michigan (40-17), the Mid-American Conference regular-season champion, was limited to five singles — two from Mario Camilletti.

The Chippewas also dropped a game to Notre Dame on April 13, giving up eight runs in the first three innings.

  Comments  

Sports

Elko’s grand slam sends Ole Miss past SE Missouri St. 6-3

June 05, 2021 3:25 PM

Sports

Corbin grabs 900th win in Vandy’s 10-0 win over Presbyterian

June 05, 2021 3:25 PM

Sports

Charlotte collects 14 hits in 13-10 win over Maryland

June 05, 2021 3:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service