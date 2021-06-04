Wells has 9 RBIs, Louisiana Tech beats Rider 18-2

Hunter Wells had two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs and set the program hits record for No. 16 overall seed Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs beat Rider 18-2 in a Ruston Regional opener on Friday night.

Wells passed TJ Soto (269, 1997-2000) on a two-run double in the second inning and capped his night with a grand slam in the Bulldogs’ nine-run eighth inning. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth -- his nine RBIs set a program record for a regional game.

Jonathan Fincher (8-3) allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings for Louisiana Tech (41-18).

The Bulldogs led 5-0 after the second inning and extended to 9-0 after five. Louisiana Tech will face No. 2 regional seed North Carolina State in the winners bracket on Saturday.

The No. 4 regional seed Broncs (23-17) scored both of their runs in the seventh inning. Rider faces No. 3 seed Alabama Saturday in a loser-out game. Pete Soporowski (6-3) got the loss in 1 2/3 innings for the Broncs.