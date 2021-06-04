Sports

Chick’s homer sparks Husker rally in win over Northeastern

The Associated Press

FAYETEVILLE, Ark.

Cam Chick's three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning helped Nebraska rally to beat Northeastern 8-6 in the Fayeteville Regional on Friday night.

Nebraska (32-12) will meet No. 1 overall seed Arkansas on Saturday.

Down 4-0 at the end of three, the Cornhuskers' win marked their second-largest comeback victory in post-season history. Chick drove a 2-0 pitch to right field for his ninth homer of the year to reduce Nebraska's deficit to a run.

Spencer Schwellenbach's sacrifice fly to drive in Jaxon Hallmark in the fifth inning tied it, and a three-run sixth inning sealed it for Nebraska.

Max Viera went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in a run and Ian Fair and Jared Dupere each drove in two runs for Northeastern (36-11).

The Huskies will face NJIT on Saturday in an elimination game.

