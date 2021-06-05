Clippers, Mavericks set for winner-take-all game 7

Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks play in game seven of the Western Conference first round. The Clippers won the previous meeting 104-97. Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points to help lead LA to the victory and Luka Doncic scored 29 points in defeat for Dallas.

The Clippers are 27-15 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 46-18 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Mavericks are 21-21 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.2 rebounds and averages 9 points. Leonard is averaging 23.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jalen Brunson ranks second on the Mavericks averaging 3.5 assists while scoring 12.6 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.6 points and three rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, seven steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 45.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 40 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 49.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Luka Doncic: day to day (neck), Maxi Kleber: day to day (achilles).