Perez scheduled to start as Boston hosts Houston

Houston Astros (33-26, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-23, second in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +108, Astros -126; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Houston will face off on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 17-13 on their home turf. Boston has slugged .438, good for second in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .567 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Astros have gone 13-13 away from home. The Houston offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .325.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-1. Martin Perez earned his fourth victory and Christian Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Jake Odorizzi registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 48 RBIs and is batting .274.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 11 home runs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), J.D. Martinez: (wrist).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Michael Brantley: (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Jason Castro: (achilles).