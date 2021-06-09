Cole scheduled to start for Yankees at Twins

New York Yankees (32-29, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-36, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 2.26 ERA, .87 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-5, 6.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +157, Yankees -180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Twins are 12-18 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .423, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .503 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Yankees are 15-13 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.34. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.26 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-4. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his fifth victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Taylor Rogers took his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (knee), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).