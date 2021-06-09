Texas takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (38-22, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (23-39, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sam Long (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -111, Giants -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 14-16 on their home turf. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .298, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .366.

The Giants are 20-13 on the road. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with an OBP of .400.

The Giants won the last meeting 9-4. Jose Alvarez earned his second victory and Brandon Crawford went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for San Francisco. Joely Rodriguez took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 21 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Crawford leads the Giants with 41 RBIs and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .200 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Joey Gallo: (groin), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Jimmie Sherfy: (undisclosed), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Curt Casali: (wrist).