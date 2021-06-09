Athletics host the Diamondbacks following Bassitt’s solid showing

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-26, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (4-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Arizona.

The Athletics are 18-17 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 77 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Matt Olson leads them with 15, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 9-26 on the road. The Arizona offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-2. Chris Bassitt recorded his sixth victory and Chad Pinder went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Jon Duplantier registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 15 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 23 extra base hits and 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).