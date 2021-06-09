Bogdanovic and the Jazz host Los Angeles with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Jazz lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Jazz won the previous matchup 112-109. Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points to lead Utah to the victory and Kawhi Leonard totaled 23 points in the loss for LA.

The Jazz are 28-14 in Western Conference games. Utah has a 51-16 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Clippers are 27-15 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 25-9 against opponents with a losing record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 13.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Leonard is averaging 24.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 18.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Jazz: Averaging 121.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.1% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 110.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).