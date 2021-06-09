The Latest: Gauff, Krejcikova face off for SF spot in Paris

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova plays a return to United States's Sloane Stephens during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) AP

10.45 a.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff is bidding for a spot in the French Open semifinals against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

If she wins on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 17-year-old Gauff will become the youngest woman in the semifinals at any major tournament since 2006.

The 24th-seeded Gauff has not been defeated by a player outside the top 30 on clay this season. Krejcikova is ranked 33rd.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek then faces Maria Sakkari.

In the men’s quarterfinals, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faces No. 10 seed Diego Schwartzman, before No. 1 Novak Djokovic meets No. 9 Matteo Berrettini in the night session.