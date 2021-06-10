Marte’s four hits lead Marlins past Rockies 11-4

Starling Marté had four hits, including a homer and double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Thursday night.

Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm also went deep for the Marlins, who had 16 hits.

Trevor Rogers (7-3) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Miami's rookie left-hander struck out eight, walked one and has yielded two runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts.

The homers from Duvall, Chisholm and Marte off starter Chi Chi González keyed a six-run second inning.

Duvall’s two-run shot started the scoring. Chisholm’s three-run blast bounced off the upper deck in right field, and Marte followed with his solo shot over the left-center field wall.

Miami padded its lead in the fifth on José Devers’ RBI single and Jon Berti’s run-scoring double.

González (2-4), of neighboring Delray Beach, allowed eight runs, 11 hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings.

Jorge Alfaro also had three hits, and his RBI single capped a three-run sixth for Miami.

Staked to an 11-0 lead, Rogers surrendered Brendan Rodgers’ leadoff homer and Yonathan Daza’s RBI groundout in the seventh.

The Rockies scored twice against reliever Ross Detwiler in the eighth on Rodgers’ RBI single and Ryan McMahon’s sacrifice fly.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story rejoined the club Thursday after a stint on the injured list. Sidelined since May 28 because of left elbow inflammation, Story went 1 for 3, walked and scored a run.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (forearm flexor strain) tossed from 90 to 120 feet before Thursday’s game.

UP NEXT:

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (0-1, 6.23) will start the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati Friday.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-5, 3.30) looks to follow the eight-inning outing of his previous start in the opener of a three-game series against Atlanta on Friday. Alcantara didn’t allow an earned run and scattered six hits at Pittsburgh Sunday.