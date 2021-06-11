Akin expected to start for the Orioles against Rays

Baltimore Orioles (22-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (39-24, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (3-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -168, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will face off on Friday.

The Rays are 16-10 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 48 total runs batted in.

The Orioles are 8-15 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has hit 67 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 11, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-1. Rich Hill earned his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Dean Kremer took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .511.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .536.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (groin).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).