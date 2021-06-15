Walker fans 12, surging Mets edge Cubs 3-1

Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Walker (6-2) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, and he walked none for the third time.

Javier Báez put the Cubs ahead 2-0 in the third with his 15th home run. Alonso hit a two-run single in the bottom half and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Seth Lugo got six outs for his first save since returning on June 2 from elbow surgery, and the NL East-leading Mets (34-25) won for the fifth time in six games to move nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

Alec Mills (2-1) allowed three runs, five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading Chicago past Tampa Bay.

Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox. Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

Keuchel (6-1) struck out five and walked one. Aaron Bummer pitched a scoreless eighth and Liam Hendriks worked around two singles in the ninth for his 18th save.

Rookie Shane McClanahan (2-2) allowed two earned runs on seven hits in five innings.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers to beat Toronto.

Frazier hit a grounder inside the third-base line to score pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second as the Yankees completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit and won for the third time in 10 games.

Bo Bichette homered and had a two-run single for the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Loaisiga (6-2) worked one inning to earn the win. Tim Mayza (1-1) allowed a leadoff single to Miguel Andújar in the eighth and took the loss. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

RED SOX 10, BRAVES 8

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and Boston beat Atlanta.

Verdugo’s ninth homer came with two outs and made it 10-7. Martin (0-3) gave up three hits and three runs.

Xander Bogaerts hit his 13th homer for the Red Sox, who have won four of six.

Hirokazu Sawamura (3-0) worked a flawless seventh. Matt Barnes earned his 15th save in 18 chances after facing five batters and giving up a run in the ninth.

NATIONALS 8, PIRATES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and Washington past Pittsburgh.

The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss.

Corbin (4-5) pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one while going at least eight innings for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019.

Gomes’ slam finished a five-run first inning against Tyler Anderson (3-7). It was Gomes’ first grand slam since joining the Nationals in 2019 and the fourth of his career.

INDIANS 7, ORIOLES 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Bobby Bradley homered for Cleveland, and Baltimore lost its 17th straight on the road.

The Orioles made four errors and moved closed to the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.

Amed Rosario got three hits, stole a base and drove in a run for Cleveland, which has won four of five and is a season-high eight games over. 500.

James Karinchak (4-2) struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth.

Matt Harvey (3-8) suffered his career-high seventh straight loss and gave up six runs, five earned, in 3 1/3 innings.