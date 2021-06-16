Anderson expected to start as Atlanta hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (41-27, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-34, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Red Sox +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Braves are 17-18 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .425, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .597 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox are 21-10 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-8. Hirokazu Sawamura secured his third victory and Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Chris Martin registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is slugging .597.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .570.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 6-4, .243 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).