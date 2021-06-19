Rangers look to break 4-game slide against Twins

Minnesota Twins (28-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (25-44, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-6, 8.38 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rangers are 15-17 on their home turf. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.6.

The Twins are 14-20 in road games. Minnesota has hit 100 home runs this season, third in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Hansel Robles earned his third victory and Trevor Larnach went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Josh Sborz took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 47 RBIs and is batting .273.

Cruz leads the Twins with 14 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Twins: 4-6, .259 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Andrelton Simmons: (ankle), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (groin).