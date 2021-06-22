Tampa Bay tries to close out series against New York in game 6

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season)

Uniondale, New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +128, Lightning -153; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Lightning lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning look to clinch the third round of the NHL Playoffs over the New York Islanders in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 8-0. Steven Stamkos scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Islanders have gone 21-4-3 in home games. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.7.

The Lightning are 15-10-3 in road games. Tampa Bay ranks 10th in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-15 in 55 games this season. Kyle Palmieri has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 48 points. Stamkos has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.0 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).