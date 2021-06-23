Dike leads Orlando City SC against Inter Miami CF after 2-goal showing

Orlando City SC (5-1-3) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-5-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +177, Orlando City SC +144, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daryl Dike leads Orlando City SC into a matchup with Inter Miami CF after a two-goal performance against San Jose.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago and had 18 assists.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall and 3-3-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Robbie Robinson (injured).

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez.