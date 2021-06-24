Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, heads the ball away from Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Luke Haakenson scored his first two MLS goals late in Nashville's 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Haakenson tied it in the 83rd with a close-range finish after C.J. Sapong knocked down a header into the area. Haakenson gave Nashville (3-1-5) the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing the Nashville break with a right-footed shot from 15 yards into the left corner.

Patrick Mullins gave Toronto (1-6-2) a 2-1 lead two minutes before Haakenson’s first goal, heading home Michael Bradley’s corner.

Jonathan Osorio punched home Auro’s well-placed cross in the 26th minute to open the scoring for Toronto.

Jack Maher tied it for Nashville in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal, striking a right-footed volley to finish Hany Mukhtar’s corner.