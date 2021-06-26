AP source: Jets agree to deal with offensive tackle Moses

The New York Jets signed former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a one-year deal on Friday according to a person with direct knowledge of the signing.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jets hadn’t announced the move. The Washington Post first reported the signing.

The addition gives rookie quarterback Zach Wilson another veteran protector.

Moses was released by Washington on May 20 after starting every game at right tackle the past six seasons.

With the Jets, Moses would presumably take over the same spot — moving George Fant to a backup role after he started 14 games last year in his first season in New York.

The offensive line has been an issue the past few years for the Jets, who have seen several personnel changes. General manager Joe Douglas has made improving the line a priority, drafting left tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round last year and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker this year.

Both Becton and Vera-Tucker are expected to start this season, along with center Connor McGovern. Fant was also the projected starter at right tackle until Moses' arrival. Right guard is one unsettled spot with Alex Lewis, Greg Van Roten and Dan Feeney expected to compete in training camp. It's not believed the Jets will want to try Fant at guard.

The 30-year-old Moses was a surprise cut by Washington, which saved $7.5 million by releasing one of the team's longest-tenured players. He was made expendable when Washington signed former Chicago offensive tackle Charles Leno and drafted Samuel Cosmi out of Texas in the second round. The team previously gave him permission to seek a trade.

Moses was a third-round pick out of Virginia in 2014 and became a fan favorite in Washington. He played in 106 regular-season and playoff games, including 99 starts.