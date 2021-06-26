Cleveland’s Rosario puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Cleveland Indians (41-32, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (32-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -159, Indians +139; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Twins Saturday.

The Twins are 13-16 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 108 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Indians are 22-13 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .292 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .336.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-7. Griffin Jax notched his first victory and Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBIs for Minnesota. Nick Wittgren took his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 39 RBIs and is batting .300.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 16 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Indians: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).