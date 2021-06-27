Stripling expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (24-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (39-36, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-9, 5.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -246, Orioles +206; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Blue Jays are 16-18 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .324 is fifth in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .434.

The Orioles are 10-22 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .296, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .379.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 12-4. Hyun Jin Ryu notched his seventh victory and Randal Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Keegan Akin took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 64 RBIs and is batting .339.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 37 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .210 batting average, 7.88 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).